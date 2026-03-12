Kavitha calls off indefinite fast in support of land outstees in Khammam

Published: 12th March 2026 3:55 pm IST
Kavitha calls off her indefinite fast in Khammam district supporting land outstees' rights.
Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Wednesday, March 11, called off her indefinite fast in support of the oustees of a land parcel in Khammam district after the state government handed over pattas to eligible beneficiaries.

Former High Court Judge Justice V Eswaraiah offered lemon juice to Kavitha and Dharma Samaj party leader Visharadan Maharaj here in the evening, marking the end of their fast.

Later, Kavitha told reporters that she is only pausing her struggle and not stopping it until those whose houses at Velugumatla in Khammam district were demolished on February 24, get “complete justice”.

She began an indefinite fast on Monday night in Khammam, about 200 kms from Hyderabad, in support of the oustees.

The Telangana police on Tuesday foiled the indefinite fast by Kavitha at Khammam and shifted her to Hyderabad.

The state government on Wednesday handed over land pattas and houses under the ‘Indiramma’ housing scheme to 311 people at an event in Khammam.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said houses under ‘Indiramma’ scheme would be provided to 101 other oustees.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao demanded that the government provide pattas to the oustees at the same land parcel where their houses were demolished and also offer compensation of Rs three lakh per family.

The BRS would raise the issue in the coming budget session of assembly, he added.

Revenue Minister Srinivas Reddy had earlier said some persons deceived poor people at Velugumatla in Khammam district by collecting money on the false promise of providing pattas to the huts erected by them in a land parcel.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th March 2026 3:55 pm IST

