Telangana police stop Kavitha’s hunger strike in Khammam, arrest her

The hunger strike was launched to seek justice for people evicted from Vinobha Navodaya Bhoodan Colony at Velugumatla on the outskirts of Khammam city.

Telangana police halt Kavitha’s hunger strike in Khammam, arrest her amid protests.
Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha is arrested in Khammam (Image: Telugu Reporter/ X)

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha’s hunger strike was foiled by the Khammam police on Tuesday, March 10, who arrested her. She had launched the hunger strike at the Ambedkar Bhavan on Monday, March 9, at night.

At least 600 personnel of the Khammam police arrived at the Ambedkar Bhavan at 6 :00 AM on Tuesday and took Kavitha away from the Ambekar Bhavan. Khammam city Police Commissioner was also present at the time of Kavitha’s arrest.

However, the Jagruthi president said she would continue the hunger strike even after being arrested. She reiterated her demand that houses be reconstructed in Vinobha Navodaya Colony at Velugumatla and that the evictees be brought back.

