Woman constable attacked during Velugumatla protest in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: A woman constable fell unconscious after being allegedly attacked by female protesters at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) Centre in Khammam town on Monday, March 9.

The protesters, led by Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha, were holding a demonstration at the Ambedkar statue against the demolition of huts and sheds in Velugumatla in Khammam town recently.

Families of hundreds of evictees held a rally from Velugumatla to the Khammam ZP Centre. The protesters gathered at the centre, where Kavitha started a sit-in protest demanding justice for the victims whose houses were demolished.

Dharma Samaj Party (DSP) chief Visaradhan Maharaj also reached the scene and offered his support to the protesters.

As there were hundreds of protesters gathered at the centre, the police personnel stationed there were removing the protesters in vehicles.

Just when women constables tried to take the protesters into custody, they began attacking one of the constables by pulling her hair, slapping and dragging her. The constable fainted in the attack and was rescued by her colleagues, who escorted her to the police vehicle. She was taken to a hospital immediately, where her condition was known to be stable.

Khammam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) spoke with Kavitha and Visharadhan Maharaj and tried to assuage the situation.

Background

Special forces drawn from four districts moved in on the 35-acre Bhoodan lands in Velugumatla of Khammam town on February 24 to evict around 600 families who had built their houses and have been living there for the past eight years or so.

The authorities had issued eviction notices earlier, stating that the land was government property. As the notice period had expired, the demolition was taken up.

Nine families who had sought legal relief had their huts spared. However, every other hut was demolished.

On March 3, when Kavitha and Telangana Jagruthi workers held a protest at Narsingi against high-rise structures being built by realty giants like Aditya Constructions on the banks of the Musi River, she had announced that she was going to visit Velugumatla and meet the evictees.