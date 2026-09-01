Kavitha comes to tears talking about Delhi excise policy scam

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Kavitha turned emotional while talking about the Delhi excise policy case against her in which she was jailed in 2024, alleging that she was troubled though she committed no wrong.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad on Monday, August 31, the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) leader said she was sent out of the BRS (led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kavitha had earlier served as a Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad. Observing that she was elected as MP and MLC with people’s blessings, she said she does not hanker for power.

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“But, I made a resolve. Why was I put in Tihar jail in Delhi? It is not our language, not our people there. What mistake have I committed? I am the daughter-in-law of this district. I was put in Tihar jail. But I did not lose courage. ED and CBI troubled me for four years. But on every occasion, I said I did not make any mistake and that I am like fire,” she said.

VIDEO | Nizamabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena president Kalvakuntla Kavitha turns emotional during public speech in Nizamabad recalling her CBI case.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/AbmnvSEFe7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2026

She claimed that the court had observed that there should be a probe against the officer who investigated the case in which she faced allegations.

It is the only such case where the court made such an observation, she said.

Kavitha favoured achieving a “Bahujana Telangana” dedicated to qualitative transformation in the lives of the common people.

She alleged that despite spending Rs 1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme built during the BRS regime of her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, not a single acre in Nizamabad received water.

She outlined her promise of ‘Panchajanyam’, which includes free education, free healthcare, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, massive job creation and social justice.