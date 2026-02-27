Kavitha, KTR clash over BRS defeat after liquor case verdict

Hyderabad: A sharp public exchange broke out on Friday, February 27, between Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha and her brother, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), over the political impact of the alleged Delhi liquor policy case and the party’s 2024 electoral defeat.

The row began after KTR, reacting to the court verdict in Kavitha’s favour, posted on X that the “so-called liquor scam” narrative was used to bring down the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal and that the “political casualty” of that narrative was the BRS in both the Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

“Kavitha Garu got justice in court today, and in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated,” KTR said.

He further alleged that until the truth prevails, there would continue to be “reckless allegations” from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), amplified by media trials aimed at maligning the party. Calling it the “new norm in the New India,” he said accusations were replacing evidence and media narratives were being used to substitute due process. “But in the end, justice will prevail,” he added.

Kavita Garu got justice in court today and In the same manner, every…

Kavitha questions blame narrative

Responding to the remarks, Kavitha questioned whether she was being made responsible for the BRS losing power.

“Am I responsible for BRS losing power?” she asked, urging leaders and cadre to “press the rewind button” and reflect on the actual reasons behind the defeat.

She cited non-delivery of promises such as housing and jobs, renomination of leaders facing corruption allegations, and what she described as arrogance within the party as factors that required introspection.

‘Why was I left alone?’

Kavitha also questioned the party leadership’s response when she was jailed in the liquor case. She asked why senior leaders did not hold press conferences or strongly defend her at the time and said she had to face the situation largely alone.

“If the liquor case narrative affected BRS politically, why didn’t the leadership stand up then? Why didn’t anyone speak when I was being targeted?” she asked.

She further stated that the verdict came two months ahead of her earlier call to launch a new political party and described the timing as significant, thanking God for the judgment.

Kavitha’s suspension from BRS

On September 2, 2025, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) suspended his daughter, Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha, from the party, citing “anti-party activities.”

The action came a day after she publicly criticised senior party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, both considered close to KCR.

In a brief statement issued by BRS general secretaries on the party chief’s instructions, the leadership said her recent conduct had caused damage to the party and was taken seriously.

Following the suspension, BRS legislators defended the decision, saying it underscored the party’s position that no individual, including family members, is above the organisation.

They stated that Kavitha’s actions had created confusion among party cadre and affected the party’s image, reiterating KCR’s earlier assertion that the BRS is a “family of 60 lakh cadre” and that even relatives would not be spared if they acted against the party’s interests.