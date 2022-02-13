Kavitha launches Telangana Jagruthi’s documentary on tribal festival

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 13th February 2022 8:01 am IST
MLC Kavitha launching the documentary at her residence with other dignitaries.

Hyderabad: Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla, who represents Nizamabad in Telangana, on Saturday launched Telangana Jagruthi’s Medaram Sammakka Saralamma documentary at her residence along with other dignitaries.

Telangana Jagruthi is a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana and it works to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.

The 45-minute long documentary, directed by Balaji Dusari, brings the aspects of mega indigenous tribal festival Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

Sharing the YouTube link of the documentary, Kavitha tweeted, “Launched @TJagruthi #MedaramSammakkaSaralamma Documentary with MLA Rega Kantha Rao and Padmasri Sakini Ramachandraiah Garu. I had the honour and privilege of honouring the Sakini Ramchandraiah today at documentary launch.”

Earlier this month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao complimented Padma Shri awardee and noted Dhol player Sakini Ramachandraiah and announced a house site in Kothagudem and Rs 1 crore towards construction costs.

