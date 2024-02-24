Kavitha named accused in Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’ by CBI: Reports

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC K. Kavitha has reportedly been named accused in the Delhi liquor scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ahead of her appearance before the central agency on February 28.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI have been conducting parallel investigations into this matter, and have already arrested several individuals connected to the scam.

According to reports, Kavitha was grilled by the CBI for over 7 hours regarding her involvement in the scam at her residence in Banjara Hills last year and has now been named accused in the case.

The CBI suspects that Kavitha may have played a role in collecting bribes or acting as an intermediary in the scam. The ED has also reportedly included Kavitha in its chargesheet, claiming that she paid Rs 100 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in exchange for gaining control over the liquor business.

The Delhi liquor scam is a major issue, as it involves the illegal sale of liquor and the loss of revenue for the government.

She was questioned by the CBI in December 2023 and by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 12, 2023, and was summoned again on March 16 and March 20, 2023.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

The CBI which has so far filed three charge sheets against a number of accused including former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore were paid in advance to some politicians of the ruling AAP in Delhi and other public servants by some persons in the liquor business from South India through co-accused Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Dinesh Arora.

The agency has alleged that these kickbacks are found to have been returned to them subsequently out of the profit margins of wholesalers holding L-1 licences through different modes, like issuance of excess credit notes, bank transfers, and outstanding amounts left in accounts of the companies controlled, by some conspirators from the “South lobby”.

The CBI has alleged a cartel was formed among three components of the policy — liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers — by violating provisions and against the spirit of the policy.

All the conspirators allegedly played active roles in achieving the illegal objectives of this criminal conspiracy.

It resulted in huge losses to the exchequer and undue pecuniary benefits to the public servants and other accused involved in the conspiracy, the CBI has alleged.

In September 2023, Kavitha secured a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court, which directed the ED not to issue coercive actions or summons without notice until September 26, 2023.

Kavitha’s involvement in the scam has come as a shock to many, as she is the daughter of the former chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao. This scandal has raised questions about the involvement of politicians and their family members in illegal activities.

Kavitha has denied any wrongdoing, stating repeatedly that she is being targeted by the BJP-led central government due to “political vendetta”.

The investigation into the Delhi liquor scam is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days. The CBI and ED are working hard to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

