Kavitha rubbishes Congress claims of wealth creation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Tuesday, March 31, called out the Revanth Reddy government, alleging that the wealth assurances made by Congress during the 2023 Assembly Elections have turned out into a “hollow promise.”

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report of the financial year 2024-25, on X, she claimed that the state government drew money through ways and means advances and overdrafts.

“Except for two days in the year, for the remaining 363 days, it resorted to loans from the Reserve Bank under the guise of Ways and Means Advances, Special Drawing Facilities, and overdrafts.. In the 2024-25 financial year, it brought in Rs 1.30 lakh crore this way to keep the government afloat,” read her X post.

Also Read Kavitha to launch new political party in Telangana on April 25

She said that the government has failed to repay Rs 6,000 crore debt, as of the data available of March 31, 2025.

She lamented that though the Congress government has its own revenues of Rs 12,000 crore per month, it could not maintain Rs 1.38 crore balance for day-to-day expenses. She credited the Congress government of emptying the state’s exchequer and pushing the state into a financial crisis.

“The Congress government, which has piled up Rs 8.65 lakh crore in debts and burdened each family with Rs 9 lakh in debt, is only deceiving the people by begging from the RBI for daily expenses while claiming it’s a state with a surplus budget,” read her X post.