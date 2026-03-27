Kavitha to launch new political party in Telangana on April 25

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has announced that she will be launching her political party at 8 am on April 25.

“The time has come. On April 25, 2026, a new political era begins in Telangana. This isn’t just a party; it’s your movement. Join us in shaping the future of our state,” she wrote on X, on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on Friday, March 27.

The time has come. On April 25, 2026, a new political era begins in Telangana.



This isn't just a party; it’s your movement. Join us in shaping the future of our state. pic.twitter.com/KuG8j20MYT — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 27, 2026

The launch of the new political party will take place at Advaya Convention, ORR Exit No 6, Munirabad, Medchal.

On March 19, the Delhi High Court had asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider K Kavitha‘s plea seeking the registration of her political party, ‘Telangana Praja Jagruthi’.

In her petition in the high court, Kavitha had sought a direction to the ECI to expeditiously process and dispose of her application dated January 23 for the registration of Telangana Praja Jagruthi under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in a time-bound manner.

Kavitha was suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, founded by her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), in September 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “tarnishing” her father’s image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

She soon announced her resignation from the BRS, her position as a member of the legislative council, and declared that she would contest the next assembly elections in the state under the name of her own political platform.

Since then, she has actively working on various people’s issues, especially those concerning the demolition of the houses of the poor in Velugumatla in Khammam, where over 700 huts falling in Bhudaan lands were demolished by the district administration with the support of special forces on February 24.

Kavitha sat on dharna in Khamma on March 9, demanding the state government to allot houses to those whose huts were demolished. The protest had turned violent when the police tried to pull the protesters away. In the attack by the protesters, a woman constable fainted. She was rescued and rushed the the hospital by her colleagues.

As a fallout of her protest, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, distributed house site pattas to 311 beneficiaries and sanction letters to 101 beneficiaries under the Indiramma Illu scheme during an event held at the Khammam District Collectorate on Wednesday, March 11.

A week earlier, she and her supporters had staged a protest near high-rise structures being built by realty giants like Aditya Constructions in Narsingi, questioning why the state government was evicting the poor from Musi riverbanks in the name of beautification while leaving big builders untouched.