Kavitha to launch 4 month long Telangana-wide tour from Oct 25

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday, October 15, announced a tour covering all 32 districts of Telangana under the banner ‘Jagruthi Janam Bata’.

The programme is scheduled to begin on October 25 and continue till February 13, 2026.

4 month long tour

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Kavitha said she would spend two days in each district as part of the four-month-long campaign aimed at interacting with people across villages.

She stated that several issues continue to “remain unresolved” even after the formation of Telangana and stressed the need to “build a state that offers equal opportunities and dignity for all.”

Emphasising the importance of reaching out to citizens directly, she said, “meaningful progress could only be achieved through dialogue with women, farmers, youth, and intellectuals at the grassroots.”

“These discussions should not be confined to Hyderabad. We aim to ensure that the benefits reach people in villages, especially youth, women, and farmers,” Kavitha said.