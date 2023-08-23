Kavitha to renew protest for Women’s Reservation Bill in Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha announced her plans to renew the push for the Women’s Reservation Bill by staging another protest in Delhi in December.

Emphasising the need for women’s reservation in legislative bodies, Kavitha asserted that this is not her personal agenda but a pressing demand of women across the nation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kavitha reminded that despite Dr BR Ambedkar fighting for women’s reservations in the legislative bodies, the issue was not addressed by any political party in the ruling since Independence.

She pointed out that women currently make up only 12 percent of the Indian Parliament, a marginal growth from eight percent in the first Lok Sabha.

“Should women remain as Sarpanchs, MPTCs, and ZPTCs?” Kavitha questioned, challenging the status quo.

Responding to criticism by the BJP and the Congress leaders on the lack of women representatives in the BRS candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, the MLC demanded to know why the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was approved in the Rajya Sabha back in 2010, did not receive the nod in the Lok Sabha even in 2023.

She asked why the Modi-led Central government did not pass the bill despite having the full majority.

Kavitha then invited prominent women leaders from across the political spectrum, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Smriti Irani and others, to join her protest, which is being planned for later in the year.