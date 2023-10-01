Kavitha to speak about her journey with Women’s Reservation Bill in London

The event will be held in Central Hall, Westminister, London.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st October 2023 6:35 am IST
Kavitha
BRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: A London-based Indian diaspora think tank, ‘Bridge India’ on Saturday invited MLC K Kavitha as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India, according to an official statement.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

As per the statement, MLC and former Member of Parliament, Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be in London as a keynote speaker on October 6. The event will be held in Central Hall, Westminister, London.

“Former Member of Parliament will address over 200 gender equality advocates, UK policymakers, civil society organizations, and the Indian Diaspora on her journey with the Women’s Reservation Bill,” the statement said on Saturday.

MS Education Academy

“MLC Kavitha will be speaking about her journey with the Women’s Reservation Bill. Bridge India: Think tank invites MLC Kavitha, as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India,” the statement added.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st October 2023 6:35 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button