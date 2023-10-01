Kavitha to speak about her journey with Women’s Reservation Bill in London

Hyderabad: A London-based Indian diaspora think tank, ‘Bridge India’ on Saturday invited MLC K Kavitha as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, MLC and former Member of Parliament, Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be in London as a keynote speaker on October 6. The event will be held in Central Hall, Westminister, London.

“Former Member of Parliament will address over 200 gender equality advocates, UK policymakers, civil society organizations, and the Indian Diaspora on her journey with the Women’s Reservation Bill,” the statement said on Saturday.

“MLC Kavitha will be speaking about her journey with the Women’s Reservation Bill. Bridge India: Think tank invites MLC Kavitha, as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India,” the statement added.