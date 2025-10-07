Kavitha’s MLC resignation not yet accepted, sparks speculation

Kavitha had announced her resignation from the Legislative Council on September 3 and sent her resignation letter to the Chairman.

BRS MLC K Kavitha questions how could the state government seek loans from the World Bank for Musi rejuvenation when the DPR was not yet ready.
Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy has not yet accepted the resignation of BRS MLC K. Kavitha, leading to speculation in political circles that she might have reconsidered her decision.

Following her suspension from the party and internal disputes, Kavitha had announced her resignation from the Legislative Council on September 3 and sent her resignation letter to the Chairman. Later, Sukhender Reddy reportedly spoke to her over the phone and requested her to rethink her decision, suggesting that she might have taken it in an emotional state.

Sources said Kavitha has remained silent on the matter since then. She has neither met the Chairman nor requested approval of her resignation. Her supporters are said to be urging her not to insist on quitting, reminding her that she was elected by the representatives of local bodies in Nizamabad and that she can still play a key role in addressing local issues as an MLC.

It may be recalled that Kavitha was elected to the Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC seat in January 2022, and her term is valid until January 2028. Even if her resignation is accepted, a by-election for the seat is unlikely soon, as elections for local bodies in the state are yet to be held.

Meanwhile, following Kavitha’s announcement, several Congress leaders have shown interest in the seat and have approached the party high command seeking the nomination.

