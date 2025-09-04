Kavitha’s resignation sets stage for two by-elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: The resignation of MLC K. Kavitha has paved the way for by-elections to two seats in Telangana. A bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency had already become inevitable following the death of BRS MLA N. Gopinath. Now, if Kavitha’s resignation is formally accepted, a by-election will also be required for the Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC seat.

Kavitha, who had been increasingly distancing herself from the BRS leadership, was recently suspended from the party. Following her suspension, she announced her decision to step down both from the Legislative Council and from the party. She sent her resignation letter to Council Chairman Sukhender Reddy and also spoke to him over the phone, requesting early acceptance of her resignation. If approved, the state will face by-elections for both the Assembly and Council seats.

The Election Commission has already begun preparations for the Jubilee Hills bypoll and released a schedule to finalize the voters’ list. Kavitha had been elected from the Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC constituency, with her term scheduled to run until January 2028.

However, political observers note that even after her resignation is accepted, the by-election for the Council seat may be delayed as the local bodies’ elections are still pending. If these elections are completed later this month, the Council bypoll is likely to be held in October or November.