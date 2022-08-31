KBC 14 gets its FIRST crorepati? Check Rs 1cr question here

Mumbai: The Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 (KBC 14) saw Dr Anu Anna Varghese from Kerala on the hot seat. She played extremely well leaving host Amitabh Bachchan and audience impressed. The contestant, who is a dermatologist by profession, managed to reach till 16th question which is for Rs 1cr. But did she answer it correct? Read on to know.

Anu managed to swiftly answer all the questions. While the KBC audience expected to get the first ‘crorepati’ of this season in her last night, she failed to answer the question worth Rs 1 crore. Check out the question below.

“Lines from which of these works were engraved on a stamp issued on 26 January to mark the occasion of India’s first Republic Day?” Saare Jahan Se Achcha

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram

Jana Gana Mana

Vande Mataram

The contestant chose option D ‘Vande Mataram’ which was incorrect. The correct answer was Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.

Also, check out the jackpot question which made her win Rs 75L.

“Which of these chemical elements is names after a goddess?” Ruthenium

Rhenium

Vanadium

Nickel.

Anu chose Vanadium as the answer which was indeed correct and she took home Rs 75L as her prize money.

KBC kickstarted its 14th season a few weeks ago and it airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.