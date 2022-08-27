KBC 14 to get its first Crorepati?

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan‘s quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati kickstarted its 14th season (KBC 14) a few weeks ago and has become one of the most highly watched television shows, nowadays.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is yet to get a ‘Crorepati’, however, in a new promo posted on Sony TV’s official Instagram, looks like it’s going to get one.

In the video, Dr. Anu Varghese, a dermatologist from Bengaluru can be seen on the hot seat and Amitabh Bachchan congratulates her for winning Rs. 50L. Further in the video, he congratulates her for winning Rs. 75L.

The promo ended on a cliffhanger with Big B asking the contestant a question for ₹1 crore prize money. This has left many fans wondering if KBC 14 is finally getting a crorepati.

Check out the promo here:

The promo has also left the audience amused as the contestant refuses to gift her husband anything with the prize money she has won. When Amitabh Bachchan asks her if she wouldn’t give anything to her husband even after winning an even bigger amount, she said, “Sir wo khud mujhe gift nahi dete na (It’s because he never gives me a gift).”

Meanwhile, the filming of KBC 14 stands halted as Amitabh Bachchan has contracted COVID-19. The actor opened up about his diagnosis and the pause in shoot in his recent blog.