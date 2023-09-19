KBC 15 gets its second crorepati of the season

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15 is all set to witness another contestant reaching the Rs seven crore question.

In the new promo shared by Sony TV on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen gifting his jacket to a contestant of the quiz-reality show. The video shows a male contestant sitting on the hot seat, complaining that he is feeling cold on the set of ‘KBC 15’.

The contestant said: “bahut thand lag rahi hai mujhko”. Listening to his complaint, Big B said to the crew members: “jacket jo pehen kar aaye hai ham, wo de do.”

The ‘Sholay’ actor can be then seen helping the contestant wearing his jacket, which was in a white and black print. He said: “Ye to ab aapka ho gaya hai”, to which the contestant replied in astonishment: “sach me sir”.

Big B then asks him the 16th question for Rs seven crore. Contestant is seen saying: “Sure nahi hu sir, darr bhi lag raha hai.”

The second promo shows the contestant crying loudly, and falling on the actor’s feet. Amitabh hugged the contestant tightly. We can hear Big B’s voiceover: “Yun hi nahi umad aate hain jajbaat, wajah jaroor hoti hai bataunga aapko.”

The contestant is then seen attempting the 16th question for Rs seven crore.

The video is captioned as: “Umad aaye contestant ke jazbaat, jab woh karenge saamna Rs 7 crore ke sawaal ka! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Budhvaar-Guruvaar raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Earlier, the show had found its first crorepati in Jaskaran Singh, who hails from a small village Khalra, Punjab, which is at the cusp of the Indian border.

However, after winning Rs one crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs seven crore question and he decided to quit the game. Big B lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point.

The question of Rs 7 crore was: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer’s curse? The options given were- Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana. The correct answer was ‘Prabhanjana’.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.