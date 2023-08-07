KCR announces IT Park in Pahadi Shareef, welfare measures for minorities

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made important announcements during a debate in the Assembly on Sunday, aiming to uplift the youth of the old city and enhance the welfare of minority communities.

The Chief Minister disclosed plans to establish a 50-acre IT park in Pahadi Shareef, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for the youth residing in the old city area of Hyderabad. He emphasized the importance of boosting economic growth in the region and providing more opportunities for the young workforce.

In addition to the IT park, KCR also declared the allocation of 125 acres of land for graveyards belonging to various communities in Malkajgiri and Medchal. The establishment of a committee, consisting of ministers Harish Rao, KTR, Mahmood Ali, and K Eshwar, was announced to oversee the land allotment process. The Chief Secretary and revenue department officials will provide necessary cooperation for the successful implementation of this initiative.

Addressing the concerns of minority students, the Chief Minister directed the office bearers to hold a meeting with Finance Minister Harish Rao within the next two days to secure budget allocation for scholarships and other schemes dedicated to their welfare. He stressed the importance of involving Muslim people’s representatives in the decision-making process.

KCR also pledged to ensure adequate representation of Muslims in various government institutions, including the Public Service Commission and the Information Commission. A meeting with ministers would be conducted to finalize the names for these positions, following which the necessary orders will be issued.

In a bid to protect waqf properties, the Chief Minister assured steps to safeguard it. As part of the financial assistance measures, he announced that a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh would be provided to a maximum number of Muslims, similar to the BC Bandhu Scheme. This subsidy assistance would be provided without linking to the bank, ensuring a 100 percent benefit for the recipients.

KCR also took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party, accusing them of using Muslims as a mere vote bank for the past six decades. He asserted that the Congress had not genuinely prioritized the development of the Muslim community. Comparing the allocation of funds for minority welfare, KCR highlighted that the BRS government had invested significantly more, amounting to Rs 12,094 crore in ten years, compared to the Congress’s expenditure of Rs 925 crore over the same period before the formation of Telangana.