KCR appoints BRS gen secy; other functionaries in UP, Maharashtra

Hyderabad, March 1 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed farmers’ leader Himanshu Tiwari as the general secretary of the party.

The 31-year-old hails from Uttar Pradesh. As BRS national general secretary, he will actively participate in the organisational work of BRS.

Tiwari was part of United Kisan Morcha in 2020-2021, and a member of National Executive of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) that vociferously opposed three controversial farm laws.

Tiwari belongs to a freedom fighter’s family at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. He obtained Masters in Computers from Varanasi. Since 2015, he has been actively involved in farmers’ agitation at the national level. He was running a nation-wide agitation against the Land Acquisition Ordinance and played a role in national coordination of the farmers movements.

Himanshu launched the 21 days Padaytra from Champaran in Bihar to Banaras, Uttar Pradesh and mobilised thousands of people in Jan Jagran Padayatra.

Meanwhile, KCR has also appointed six divisional coordinators of BRS for Maharashtra. Dasrath Sawanth has been appointed as the coordinator of Nashik division. Balasaheb Jairam Deshmukh will be the coordinator for Pune division.

For the Mumbai division, KCR appointed Vijay Tanaji Mohite as the coordinator. The other coordinators are Somnath Thorat (Aurangabad division), Dyanesh Wakudkar (Nagpur division) and Nikhil Deshmukh (Amaravathi division).

KCR had addressed a public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra on February 5. This was the first public meeting of BRS outside Telangana.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) changed its name to BRS late last year to expand its activities across the country. BRS was formally launched by KCR in December with the slogan of aab ki baar kisan sarkar’.

The inaugural public meeting of BRS was held on January 17 at Khammam, which was addressed by KCR, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh andA Samajwadi Party’sA president Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party of India (CPI) Secretary D. Raja.