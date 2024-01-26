KCR asks BRS MPs to ‘speak up for Telangana’ in upcoming budget session

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao asked his party MPs to “speak up for Telangana’s rights” in the upcoming budget session which will begin on January 31.

He remarked that BRS is the “only party” that speaks up for the rights of Telangana and asked MPs to raise voices in that direction, a press release from the party said.

The BRS’ parliamentary party meeting took place at the chairmanship of KCR at his Erravalli residence on Friday, January 26 for about three hours.

BRS said that KCR guided party leaders on several strategies to be implemented in both houses of the Parliament in the meeting.

‘Responsbility of BRS MPs to fight’

The former chief minister stated, “BRS alone has a history of fighting for promises made to Telangana by the central government during the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh along with issues like the share of river water and the division of assets between AP and Telangana. So it is the responsibility of the BRS MPs to fight when the state’s interests are at peril.”

This is KCR’s first meeting with party leaders after he was discharged from the hospital after a successful hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse.

BRS Rajya Sabha leader K Keshava Rao, Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswar Rao and party MPs P Ramulu, BB Patil, P Dayakar, M Srinivas Reddy, KR Suresh Reddy, Venkatesh Nethakani, B Lingayya Yadav, V Ravichandra, M Kavitha, B Parthasaradhi Reddy, J Santhosh Kumar, D Damodar Rao, G Ranjith Reddy along with BRS working president K T Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao participated in the meeting.

Budget session

The forthcoming budget session of the Indian Parliament is scheduled to commence on January 3 and is expected to conclude on February 9.

During this session, the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024.

This budget is considered “interim” as it will be presented in an election year, and the full budget is expected to be presented by the incoming government, whether re-elected or new, in July.

The session is anticipated to be the last one before the Lok Sabha elections and is expected to be combative.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Parliament, marking the start of the Budget session.

The session is likely to witness significant announcements, including tax cuts, incentives, and fiscal stimulus.