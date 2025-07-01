KCR being targeted in phone tapping case: BRS MLA Jagadish

The former Telangana energy minister criticised media outlets for allegedly spreading false news regarding KCR and KTR.

BRS MLA Jagadhish Reddy addresses the media
BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Jagadish Reddy on Monday, June 30 alleged that former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is being targeted in the phone tapping case.

Reedy alleged that anti-Telangana forces are trying to malign the BRS president’s image along with that of BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). The former Telangana energy minister criticised media outlets for allegedly spreading false news regarding KCR and KTR in connection with the phone tapping case.

“When the police haven’t held any press briefing regarding the phone tapping case, then why are the channels spreading misinformation?” Reddy remarked. The Suryapet MLA said that the Telangana phone tapping case is a political ploy, claiming that his phone was also tapped during the Telangana movement.

The MLA’s remark comes days after BRS workers vandalised the office of a media channel in Hyderabad on June 28.

MAHA TV attacked

 A group of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers attacked and damaged property at the MAHAA television network office located in Jubilee Hills. They alleged that MAHAA TV was spreading fake news against BRS working president and senior leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) with regard to the phone tapping case.

They alleged that MAHAA TV was spreading fake news against BRS working president and senior leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) with regard to the phone tapping case.

Questioning whether the attackers wanted to kill journalists, MAHAA news MD Vamshi wondered who will take the responsibility if journalists were attacked in such a way.

He said that around 20 people armed with sticks and stones vandalised his office, and that his staff risked their lives to prevent the attack.

