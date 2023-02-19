KCR birthday marked with fervour in Muscat

Jeddah: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated with festive fervour in Oman’s capital Muscat on Friday evening. BRS NRI cell Oman wing held a variety of programs to celebrate the birthday of KCR.

The party’s overseas fans are also working to aid Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims by donating relief materials.

Mahipal Reddy, President of the Oman Chapter emphasised the need to expand BRS across India with the support of NRIs hailing from various Indian states and working in Oman.

The schemes such as Raitu Bandhu, pensions, Mission Bhagiratha and Kakatiya and projects like Kaleshwaram set guide to prosperity of the people, noted Shaikh Ahmed, vice president.

The NRI cell also organised the KCR Cup cricket tournament under the banner of Telangana Premier League-T10 in Oman Cricket Academy Stadium to mark the birthday of the Telangana Chief Minister.

Deccan Muskeeters won the KCR cup while Deccan Star bagged runner up and Deccan Eleven came in third, according to organisers.

Enthusiastic cricketers from across Indian states participated in the event that was attended by some leading Omani dignitaries also.

Sulaiman Al Qasmi, Chief Asset officer of OWWSC, Sultan Al Salami, Mohammed Ahmed Al Mahri, Chairman of Bin Muqadam Enterprises, Bella Anjaneyulu Ani, Mohammed Imam, chairman of Nazimam Projects, Mohammed Saleemuddin, Telangana Jagruthi’s Oman wing President Gundu Rajender Neta, Indian Social Club Telangana Wing Convenor Gundeti Ganesh, Indian Social Club Deccan Wing President Dr. SM Wasifuddin among others attended the event.

The cake cutting celebrations were held at various labour camps in the Sultanate to mark the birthday.

A group of BRS fans also decided to hand over the relief material to Turkish and Syrian embassies to aid earthquake victims, said G. Vinod Kumar.