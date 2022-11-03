KCR copy of PM Modi in attitude, thoughts: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that K Chandrasekhar Rao is a copy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attitude and thoughts.

Targeting KCR for introducing Dharani, the digital land records management system, he alleged that Telangana CM checks land transaction record every evening.

Alleging that the poor’s money is being distributed among a few, he said that Modi gives the money to his rich friends whereas, KCR distributes it among family members, the Statesman reported.

Citing the example of Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said that money is also used to topple the governments.

Highlight the fact that on some controversial bills, Modi and KCR were on the same side, the congress leader said that KCR supported BJP in every bill in Parliament.

Bharat Jodo continues in Telangana

On Thursday, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night.

Congress president in Telangana and MP A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and other party leaders walked with Gandhi in the morning session.

The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.