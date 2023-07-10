Hyderabad: CM orders launch of much-awaited Old City metro works

KCR also directed chairman of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited to expedite work on the project.

Hyderabad: KCR directs municipal administration to kick-off work on Old City Metro

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the municipal administration to take forward the metro project in Old City, alleviating concerns regarding the project that has been in limbo for some time.

State IT minister K T Rama Rao shared the news in a tweet informing that CM KCR directed the chairman of L&T, the agency executing the metro rail project, to expedite the long pending work.

Extending the Hyderabad Metro rail to the area has been a long-pending demand of Old City residents. Leaders of various political parties have taken up the issue in the recent past, with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi bringing it up in numerous public speeches.

In two separate speeches last month, KCR had promised the extension of the metro towards Patancheru and Kandakur.

In the 2023-24 state budget, the state government announced the allocation of Rs 500 crore for the extension of metro rail services to the Old City.

Despite being the flagbearer of the issue, leaders of various parties have also alleged that the AIMIM party was responsible for the delay in the metro line being extended to Old City.

