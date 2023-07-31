KCR directs relief measures amid rains forecast in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the forecast predicting more rain for the next three days, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao took proactive measures by speaking to state ministers and seeking details of relief and rehabilitation efforts. In the wake of heavy rains and floods wreaking havoc in several districts of Telangana, the chief minister emphasized the need for vigilance and urged all precautionary measures to be taken to avert any loss of life and property.

During his telephone interactions with ministers and district collectors involved in relief work, KCR issued clear instructions to be on high alert, especially as the water levels in Godavari were approaching the third danger mark. He also directed the engineer-in-chief and chief engineers of the irrigation department to closely monitor the situation.

Additionally, the CM reached out to state ministers, MLAs, and district office bearers, seeking comprehensive updates on the ongoing relief operations. He urged chief secretary Shanti Kumari to oversee the smooth distribution of essential items, including food and drinking water, to the affected communities. Notably, food supplies were airdropped to some areas in need, and extensive medical support was provided to prevent potential outbreaks of epidemics.

With the focus on effective coordination, the chief minister emphasized the importance of maintaining seamless communication with the district administration to ensure efficient relief efforts.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao also held a teleconference with additional collectors, municipal commissioners, and civic officials to review the ongoing relief work in Greater Hyderabad. He also urged health department officials to stay vigilant in the face of the challenging situation.

As the water levels surged near Bhadrachalam in Godavari, people were directed to evacuate and relocate to safer areas in the vicinity, prioritizing their safety.