KCR govt criticized for inadequate efforts on 4 pc Muslim reservation case in SC

Hyderabad: In an effort to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, the Convener of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, called upon party leaders and workers to work together in unity. He addressed a meeting attended by newly elected presidents and office bearers of all mandals in Kamareddy district.

During his address, Mohammad Ali Shabbir paid tribute to the late Chief Minister Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, highlighting his efforts to provide 4% reservation for Muslims. He criticized the current KCR government for its alleged failure to effectively pursue the reservation case in the Supreme Court.

Shabbir expressed confidence in the people’s wave favoring the Congress in Telangana. He stated that the residents of the state have made up their minds to bring the Congress party to power. Emphasizing the crucial role of mandal presidents in the success of assembly constituencies, he urged leaders and workers to unite their efforts to secure victory in all four assembly constituencies of Kamareddy.

Shabbir urged the mandal presidents to engage with voters in every village under their respective mandals. It is important to raise awareness among the people about the Congress party’s election promises, which include providing cooking gas cylinders to the poor at Rs 500, offering Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, granting a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 to the unemployed, elderly, and disabled individuals.

The Congress party has also pledged to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers and provide Rs 5 lakh for housing construction for the underprivileged. Additionally, under the Aarogya Shree scheme, medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided free of cost.

As the assembly elections approach, the Congress party seeks to consolidate its position by promoting unity within the party and showcasing its commitment to welfare measures.