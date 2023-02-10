KCR Govt decreased Muslim quota to 3%, reduced budget: Shabbir

Kamareddy: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir was facilitated by the members of Wahidiya Masjid Committee of Vikas Nagar Colony in Kamareddy town after Friday prayers for his in bringing 4% Muslim reservation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Wahidiya Masjid Committee members honoured him describing him as the champion of Muslim reservation. They said that the 4% Muslim quota changed the lives of lakhs of poor Muslims in both the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra as they have been getting 4% seats in all educational institutions and also 4% quota in all government jobs since 2004-05.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that the minorities, especially the beneficiaries of the 4% Muslim reservation should support the Congress party in the next elections. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who came to power on the promise of a 12% Muslim reservation, cheated the minority community by reducing the Muslim quota to 3%. He said KCR Govt has illegally reduced the quota for Muslims in the BC-E category in jobs and education to 3% and it was being done unofficially.

Shabbir Ali said the previous Congress Government not only provided 4% reservation for Muslims but implemented many schemes for the welfare of minorities. However, he said that the TRS government was only creating hype about minorities’ welfare, but doing nothing. He alleged that the KCR Govt has made all the institutions dealing with the welfare of minorities defunct by not sanctioning funds and not filling vacant posts. He said that Muslims should realise that KCR has caused huge damage to minorities by wearing the false mask of secularism.

The Congress leader said that the TRS has always supported the BJP Govt at the Centre and indirectly strengthened the BJP in the State by damaging the Congress party in Telangana. He announced that the Congress party would soon launch a campaign to expose these facts before the people.

Shabbir Ali said that about 10-12 lakh youth belonging to minority communities were unemployed in Telangana. He said that the minority youth did not receive a single rupee of aid or loan from the BRS Govt in the last eight years. “We will start a movement with these unemployed youth to put pressure on the TRS government for subsidized loans and other facilities,” he said.

He said if the minorities want to protect their places of worship, Waqf properties and Urdu language and get a share in the welfare programmes like housing for weaker sections, education, health, etc., then they should ensure the return of Congress Govt in Telangana in the next elections. He said that the BRS was not a secular party and it has cheated the minorities by damaging their institutions, schemes and places of worship.