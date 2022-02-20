KCR has disrespected Governor Tamilisai at Medaram: Eatala Rajendar

Hyderabad: Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajendar on Sunday said that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has disrespected the state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan by not following official protocol by not receiving her at the Sammakka Saaralamma tribal festival.

“If not him, he should have at least sent a minister. By not doing this, he has set a new cultureless trend. Even though he has abused the Prime Minister, he called the CM to wish him on his birthday. That is our culture. He has no time to attend the festival. After Kumbh Mela, this is the biggest festival happening anywhere. Devotees travel and attend the festival from 4-5 states. Doesn’t the CM have the responsibility to respect such culture and traditions?” he asked.

Rajendar added that people come and go into positions but the system will be there forever.

The MLA remarked that the Chief Minister’s trip to Mumbai to meet with Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is an attempt to divert people who are angry with the TRS rule. “A front with just the regional parties is not possible. He has tried this before and we all know how it turned out to be,” he said.

On the issue of job notifications, he said that due to the attitude of the ruling party, youth are jobless and thereby they are not getting married. “The government has no dedication to release the notifications,” he criticised.