KCR has no moral right to criticise Congress: Revanth Reddy hits back

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has strongly responded to BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) criticism of the Congress party, saying that KCR has “no moral right” to comment after ruling the state for 10 years and “looting Telangana.”

Reddy’s remarks came after KCR, during a public meeting in Elkathurthy, Warangal, marking BRS’s silver jubilee, called the Congress “Villain Number One” of Telangana. KCR had accused the Congress of failing to fulfil its promises and claimed the party forced the merger of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh in 1956 against the will of the people.

Speaking at the Mahatma Basaveshwara birth anniversary celebration in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy countered KCR’s allegations and said, “Has Congress become a villain for giving Telangana? It is KCR and his family who lost power in 2023, not Telangana.”

He added, “KCR went to Warangal not to seek forgiveness but to spread lies. He didn’t even have the courage to mention my name.”

Highlighting his government’s work, Reddy said they are following the principles of Basaveshwara by increasing state revenue and ensuring it benefits the poor. “We aim to serve people and will rule for 10 years with their support,” he said.

Reddy also challenged KCR to a public debate on various issues such as the Kaleshwaram project, free bus travel for women, loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu, job creation, SC classification, and the caste census.

He questioned how KCR continued to draw salary and benefits as Leader of the Opposition without attending the Assembly. “He took Rs 65 lakh, used government vehicles, and received police security but has remained confined to his farmhouse,” Reddy said.

Responding to KCR’s claim that welfare schemes have been stopped, Reddy asked, “Which scheme has been stopped? We’ve given jobs, provided free RTC travel for women, don’t you see these efforts?”

He further criticised the Opposition for making “provocative and hateful speeches,” saying the people of Telangana are wise and aware of the facts.

Praising Basaveshwara, the CM said he was a progressive leader who fought against discrimination and that the Congress, inspired by his ideals, introduced the Panchayat Raj system. Reddy concluded by saying that governments should ensure every citizen can live with dignity and that the Opposition must act responsibly by raising valid concerns.