KCR has swallowed a lakh of jobs: Congress leader Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy, cited the Biswal committee report to state that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not filled around 1,90,000 jobs.

In a press meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy spoke in detail about the jobs announcement that was announced by the CM in the assembly on Wednesday. He said that the applications for the jobs shouldn’t cost a rupee, and demanded free training for the unemployed along with free residences.

He also said that CM KCR announced fraudulent jobs to entice youngsters.

“If the public’s trust in the assembly goes down, it would be like taking an axe to democracy,” he argued. He said that no notifications for jobs have been released yet.

Expressing distrust in the CM’s words, he said that if Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has really received orders for job notifications, he has to prove it to the Telugu public.

“The government only wants to claim 12,000 cr from application fees,” Reddy asserted.

He said that according to TSPSC records, there are only 36,000 new jobs in the state. “When TRS came to power, they paused about a thousand jobs per month; more than 90 thousand so far. If we look at the financial burden of seven thousand crores on the government by replacing 91 thousand jobs, we’ll be able to see KCR’s true form.”

“1.30 lakh crore rupees have been left behind in employees’ salaries,” said Reddy. He demanded that every unemployed person be given Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand as unemployment benefits.