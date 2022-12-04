KCR inaugurates integrated collectorate complex in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) inaugurated the new integrated district collectorate complex of Mahabubnagar district near Palakonda on Sunday.

The Chief Minister asked government officials and employees to strive for excellence when it came to implementing government schemes.

He asked them to actively participate in the Kanti Velugu scheme which is scheduled to commence in January and pushed to work for the benefit of the poor.

“Over the last seven to eight years, we have transformed from a state with a Rs 60,000 crore budget to Rs 2.5 lakh crore budget. Nobody implemented welfare and development programmes like we did,” KCR said.

Amid chanting of “Jai Telangana, Jai KCR” slogans, the CM inaugurated the TRS (now BRS) party district office in Mahabubnagar town. He is scheduled to address a public meeting at MVS Degree College grounds later today.