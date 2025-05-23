KCR is god, there are demons around him: BRS MLC Kavitha

A group of people holding her cut-outs welcomed her at the Shamshabad airport on Friday night, May 23, as she returned from her tour of US.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 23rd May 2025 10:44 pm IST
The image shows BRS MLC K Kavitha addressing media at Shamshabad airport after her arrival on Friday. May 23, 2025.
BRS MLC K Kavitha addressing the media at the Shamshabad airport on Friday night.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is god, and a few demons are working around her father. She questioned what could be the condition of the people of Telangana, when the letter she wrote to KCR could be leaked in such a way.

A group of people holding her cut-outs welcomed her at the Shamshabad airport on Friday night, May 23, as she returned from her tour of US.

As soon as she arrived, she was bang on the target.

MS Creative School

She said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were celebrating as if there was some rift in BRS.

“KCR is god. It is because of him that Telangana developed. If some minor issues in the party are rectified, the party will sustain,” she said.

Meanwhile, there were speculations about Kavitha flouting another regional party in Telangana.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 23rd May 2025 10:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button