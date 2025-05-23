KCR is god, there are demons around him: BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is god, and a few demons are working around her father. She questioned what could be the condition of the people of Telangana, when the letter she wrote to KCR could be leaked in such a way.

A group of people holding her cut-outs welcomed her at the Shamshabad airport on Friday night, May 23, as she returned from her tour of US.

As soon as she arrived, she was bang on the target.

She said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were celebrating as if there was some rift in BRS.

“KCR is god. It is because of him that Telangana developed. If some minor issues in the party are rectified, the party will sustain,” she said.

Also Read Your arrogance led to your downfall, Sharmila tells Jagan

Meanwhile, there were speculations about Kavitha flouting another regional party in Telangana.