Your arrogance led to your downfall, Sharmila tells Jagan

Amaravati: Congress’ Andhra Pradesh President Y. S. Sharmila on Monday launched a scathing attack on her brother and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying his arrogance brought his downfall.

Sharmila reacted strongly to the YSR Congress Party calling her TDP agent for asking Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the Assembly and confront Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“You should be kept in a museum for your stupidity. That’s why I had told you to see yourself in the mirror. You are gripped by Chandrababu phobia. You always see Chandrababu in the mirror,” she said in a post on X.

The daughter of former (undivided) Chief Minister, late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), told her brother that he has the grudge to insult her on social media but said she has no such grudge.

“But I have the courage to call a spade a spade. Is there something that one opposition party should not question another opposition party? No matter which party, we have the right to question the wrong. It’s not important if it is the ruling party or the opposition,” she said.

The Congress leader said that since Jagan Mohan Reddy not attending the Assembly is wrong, she called it wrong.

“Since not respecting the legislature is wrong, I demanded resignation,” she said.

Sharmila also told Jagan Mohan Reddy that she warned ruling party leaders and workers that if YSR’s statues were demolished, she would visit those places and stage a dharna. She told her brother if he had not demolished NTR’s statues after coming to power, this situation would not have come.

“If you had not changed the name of NTR University, today YSR would not have been insulted like this,” she wrote. She alleged that those who insulted YSR and his wife Vijayamma were holding key positions in the YSRCP, naming its leaders Y. V. Subba Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

She remarked that because of this, Jagan Mohan Reddy was unable to fight in the Assembly like YSR used to fight.

Referring to loan waiver in neighbouring Telangana, Sharmila said while in power, Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed farmers. She recalled that he had promised a price stabilisation fund of Rs 3,000 crore every year and crop loss compensation of Rs 4,000 crore.

“You ripped apart the YSR Jalayagnam programme. You promised prohibition but betrayed. Is there any bigger cheat than you,” she asked. Sharmila also slammed her brother for “illegal ties” with the BJP.

“For your selfish interests, you mortgaged state interests to the BJP, a party which YSR had opposed,” she added.

The YSRCP lost power in recent elections to the TDP-led NDA and could win just 11 seats in the 175-member Assembly.