KCR, KTR looting Telangana, says Revanth after being stopped at Secretariat

Hyderabad: After being denied entry into the newly inaugurated Secretariat here, Congress leader and MP Revanth Reddy accused chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) of looting the people of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief was stopped by the Hyderabad police on Monday from entering the building. He was asked to take permission to receive the officials, angering Reddy.

“In the last 20 years, MPs and MLAs were never disallowed to enter the Secretariat. As a Member of Parliament, I have full rights to enter the building. It seems the CM’s lecture about Ambedkar’s theories was just for a day,” Reddy said.

The TPCC chief further said that the leasing of ORR by the government was a big scam. He said the project that would generate Rs 30,000 crore in the next 10 years was leased out for just Rs 7,380 crore.

Reddy made it clear that when the Congress party comes to power, they will bring all corrupt leaders to court.

“We will ensure that every corrupt leader is put behind bars. if required, we will go to the courts to get justice. No one will be spared,” Reddy said.