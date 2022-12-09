KCR likely to announce Rs 3 lakh assistance scheme to land owners

Hyderabad: Guidelines have been prepared for the implementation of the scheme to give 3 lakh rupees financial assistance for the construction of houses to the poor with own land.

The officials have finalized the rules after a thorough review of the eligibility criteria of the beneficiaries for the construction of houses. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to review the scheme during the cabinet meeting scheduled on December 10 following a formal announcement.

Chief Minister KCR, while addressing a public meeting in Mahboobnagar announced the initiation of the scheme to give financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh within 15 days.

The people with own land and white ration card are eligible for this scheme. Rs.3 lakh will be paid in installments to the selected persons under this scheme. Preference will be given to those villages where double-bedroom houses have not been constructed. This financial assistance will be provided to a woman who has at least 75 Sq.yards of land for the construction of a house.

Tehsildar and MPDO will identify the beneficiary following which the applications will be forwarded to the Collectors’ approval. However, the beneficiaries will be selected only after the assessment of the concerned MLA and Ministers.