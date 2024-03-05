KCR misled Telangana Muslims in chaste Urdu: Shabbir Ali

Jeddah: BRS supremo KCR and his family misled the Muslim community of Telangana with false promises in posh and chaste Urdu language, said Mohammed Ali Shabbir, advisor to Telangana government on SC, ST, BC and minority welfare.

He said that BRS did not initiate any measures for Muslim empowerment as compared to Congress, which gave 4% reservation to the community and set up many professional colleges.

Furthermore, he asked why BRS during its decade-long rule did not take any such constructive and progressive step towards upliftment of the Muslim community.

Shabbir Ali made these comments while speaking with Siasat.com during his personal visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said that Hyderabad Metro Rail is the brainchild of Congress, which was initiated during the party’s previous term in undivided Andhra Pradesh. “Now again, MGBS-Falaknuma corridor is also being taken up by Congress,” he added.

He said that the project was delayed for a decade due to the BRS government.

Shabbir Ali was in-charge minister for Hyderabad city during the last Congress-led government in undivided state.

He added that the proposed alignment by chief minister A Revanth Reddy to connect Falakunuma with Airport would change dynamics the Old City. The alignment will also ease traffic congestion on the Airport road.

Shabbir Ali said that chief minister A Revenath Reddy was determined to uplift minorities and other weaker sections of the society in terms of quality education.

Shabbir Ali also said that effective and experienced Muslim leaders were nominated to head state government entities such as Urdu Academy, Waqf Board, Minorities Finance Corporation etc.

He hailed the government decision to appoint Muslim lawyers to government panels.