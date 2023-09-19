KCR, Modi behind Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, claims Congress leader

Tulasi Reddy also said that Congress has decided to extend solidarity with Naidu.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th September 2023 4:25 pm IST
Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi (File Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were behind the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He claimed that he has full information that under a conspiracy of KCR and Modi, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh arrested Naidu. He alleged that even the efforts to secure Naidu’s release on bail were being stalled.

Yaskhi, who is chairman of Telangana Campaign committee, told reporters that KCR had spent hundreds of crores for the victory of Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 elections. He said Naidu and Modi had a kind enmity since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) quit the BJP-led NDA.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Andhra Pradesh HC resumes hearing on Chandrababu Naidu’s quash petition

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) in alleged Skill Development Corporation scam on September 9. He is currently in judicial custody.

The former MP said Congress party’s national spokesman and general secretary Jairam Ramesh has already made the party’s stand clear on the issue. He had said that in case of any crime, due process of law.

Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has condemned Naidu’s arrest.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N. Tulasi Reddy also found fault with the TDP leader’s arrest. He said if there was really a case, he should have been served prior notice.

Tulasi Reddy also said that Congress has decided to extend solidarity with Naidu.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th September 2023 4:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button