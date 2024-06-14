KCR’s name as CM on textbooks triggers massive recall in TG schools

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, the Telangana State Education Department has ordered the recall of all textbooks distributed to students after it was discovered that the names of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and ex-ministers Kadiam Srihari and Sabitha Indra Reddy were still printed in them.

This directive has led to widespread tension among teachers and students, who now face a delay of at least a month before new textbooks are issued.

The situation arose when education officials found that the outdated textbooks, which had been distributed for the current academic year, still featured the names of the previous administration. This oversight occurred despite the change in government with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy now overseeing the education sector.

Some government school headmasters had preemptively torn out the outdated forwards before distributing the books to students.

However, with the official recall, the majority of teachers have expressed their frustration over the negligence of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) officials who failed to update the textbooks following the government change in November 2023.

A government teacher S. Hari pointed out that the SCERT officials should have made the necessary updates to the textbooks’ prefaces for classes 1-10. He stressed that the delay in providing corrected textbooks would disrupt the academic schedule and cause unnecessary stress for students and teachers alike.