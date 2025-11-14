‘KCR no longer active in politics,’ says Revanth post Congress’ Jubilee Hills bypoll win

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy escalated his criticism of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), remarking that the veteran leader is “no longer active in politics.”

Congratulating V Naveen Yadav on his resounding triumph in the Jubilee Hills by election, CM Revanth said, “KCR is no longer active in politics and I do not want to criticise someone like that. I also advise KT Rama Rao (KTR) to check his arrogance and Harish Rao to reduce his envy.”

Naveen Yadav secured 98,988 votes, defeating BRS’s Maganti Sunitha by a margin of over 24,000 votes, who secured 74,259 votes.

“From 39.5 percent in the Assembly elections to 41 percent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and now 51 percent in Jubilee Hills, Congress has consistently grown,” he said while addressing the media, adding that the growing vote share serves as a referendum on the party’s popularity with the public.

He also accused Union minsiter and Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy of not helping Telangana secure funds from the Centre and hindering the progress of the state. “Kishan Reddy should think about why BJP’s votes have decreased from 65,000 to 17,000. People have noticed his behaviour. The Jubilee Hills result should be seen as a tremor before an earthquake,” he said.

He thanked the Assaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM for their support and said, “These results have given Congress brand new enthusiasm and encouragement to continue working for the state’s development for the next three years.”