BRS won ‘morally’, says Maganti Sunitha after defeat in Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Sunitha, on Friday, November 14, accused the Congress party of using unfair methods, illegal shortcuts, rigging and rowdyism to win the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

Sunitha said that although the Congress won officially, the BRS had a “moral victory.”

“The election was not conducted fairly or democratically. Rigging took place at almost every polling station. Voters were intimidated and rowdyism was used to influence people. Several parties worked together against the BRS,” she alleged, claiming she was targeted for being a woman.

Sunitha also alleged that for the past three months, people had seen signs of such pressure tactics.

She credited her late husband and former Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath for controlling rowdy behaviour in the past and claimed that such activities increased after he left office.

Sunitha also accused Congress supporters of harassing BRS agents during the counting process, including mocking female representatives. She said this behaviour marked the beginning of increasing rowdyism in the constituency.

Congress registered a thumping win at the Jubilee Hills by election, defeating the pink party by nearly 25,000 votes. Winner V Naveen Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while Maganti Sunitha got 74,259 votes.