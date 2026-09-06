KCR outlines BRS plan for Telangana Assembly session

Hyderabad: A day before the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday, September 6, outlined a plan for the party.

The meeting was convened at KCR’s farmhouse in Erravalli, Siddipet district. He has reportedly decided to skip the assembly session. During the meeting, KCR discussed several key issues with BRS MLAs and MLCs.

According to reports, the Congress government’s 1,000-day tenure was discussed, and KCR briefed the Members of the Legislative Assembly on the ‘charge sheet’ released by the BRS. He advised them to raise issues concerning farmers, youth, students, and women in the House.

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KCR asked the party to stall Assembly proceedings over the ’22A lands’ issue. He stressed the need to question the government regarding its promises and pending schemes.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday, September 6, outlined a plan for the party ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Telangana Assembly, begining on September 7,



The meeting was convened at KCR's farmhouse in Erravalli, Siddipet district.… pic.twitter.com/UzbPayVmdI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 6, 2026

Former ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, along with other prominent leaders, attended the meeting.

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The Gajwel MLA provided guidance on the strategy to be adopted during the Assembly sessions. The BRS supremo made several suggestions to the MLAs and MLCs. He guided BRS legislators on issues that could be used to corner the ruling party in the Assembly.

The meeting comes amid protests by the Congress party, demanding that the BRS supremo attend the assembly session since he is the leader of the opposition. On September 4, the Congress also held protest where KCR was compared with Kumbhakarana for not attending the assembly sessions since the Congress came to power.