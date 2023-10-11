KCR poised for hat-trick, Harish Rao dismisses surveys as Cong tactics

Hyderabad: State Finance and Health Minister, T. Harish Rao, has expressed his belief that the BRS party will secure a significant victory by winning 100 seats in the upcoming state elections, with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) set for a hat-trick with his third oath as chief minister.

Harish Rao, called out the Congress for employing deceptive surveys and Google publicity tactics whenever elections approach.

Harish Rao made these remarks while inspecting the preparations for Chief Minister KCR’s upcoming public meeting scheduled for October 15 in Husnabad.

The event was attended by Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar, local MLA Satish Babu, and other officials.

The Finance and Health Minister highlighted KCR’s strong rapport with the people of Husnabad assembly constituency, which prompted him to host his first election meeting in the region.

Harish Rao appealed to the public to ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s public gathering.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Harish Rao mentioned that they are known for empty promises, curfews, riots, and chaos, with their candidate selection process still ongoing. Unlike the BRS party, which announced its candidates 50 days ago, the Congress is yet to finalize its list of contenders, let alone a chief ministerial candidate.

Harish Rao highlighted KCR’s track record of delivering on promises laid out in party manifestos from 2014 and 2018.

He accused the Congress of making false pledges in their quest for power, and urged the public not to place their trust in these empty assurances. Harish Rao dismissed the Congress’s attempts at disseminating misleading surveys.