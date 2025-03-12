Telangana CM gives appointment letters to 1532 govt lecturers; attacks KCR

Hyderabad: Stating that his government inherited “debts and blunders” committed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under ex-chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, March 12, said that KCR presented a “financial cancer” as a gift to the state.

Attacking KCR further, Revanth Reddy said that his government would have to pay Rs 6500 crore every month to clear the debts and interest on loans borrowed by the previous BRS government. “If the cancer is getting worse, does it mean the state is bankrupt? How long will they hide the truth? When I disclosed the facts, the opposition is making hue and cry and targeted him demanding to get down,” said the Telangana CM while handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited 1292 junior lecturers and 240 polytechnic lecturers at an event.

Stating that KCR family “is uttering lies like a family package”, the Telangana CM said that he will not run the state on the basis of lies. “The previous BRS government was not sincere in addressing the plight of the unemployed. Job aspirants wasted their 12 years of valuable time due to the negligence of the previous government. The people’s government filled 55163 jobs in the first year of coming to power,” said the Telangana CM.

He added that government schools and colleges should compete with corporate private schools. The Telangana chief minister also said that student enrollment is dwindling in government schools every year and increasing in private institutions and appealed to the teaching staff to think seriously about the issue. “Spending money on the students is not an expenditure but an investment in the future. We need to examine the main reason for declining the number of students studying in the government schools,” he stated.

Revanth Reddy added that the Telangana government has allocated Rs 11,000 crore to set up 55 Young India Integrated schools and that there is a need to develop the state to compete with the world.