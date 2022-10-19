KCR returns to Hyderabad from Delhi tour

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Friday after his visit to Delhi post the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He left for Delhi on Monday where he was camping in Delhi and is learnt to have been busy holding discussions with like-minded forces and eminent personalities to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level.

KCR also met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and BKP leader Rakesh Tikait and discussed the formation of the anti-BJP federal front at centre with them.

KCR had left for Uttar Pradesh on October 10 to attend the last rites of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai of Etawah district. On the same evening, he reached Delhi where he visited the temporary office established for the BRS in the national capital, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, to examine the ongoing renovation and repair works. The two-storey building was taken on lease by the party a few months ago and it will continue to function as the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

Earlier, Chandrasekhar Rao also met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders. On Friday, he visited Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi where he handed over Rs 10 lakh cheque to the kin of people who martyred in Galwan valley skirmish in 2020 along with the state chief minister Hemant Soren. KCR is said to have stressed the change of leadership in the country.

Media reports suggested that KCR may plan another tour to meet the anti-BJP parties in other states after the budget session of the state that will commence on Monday.