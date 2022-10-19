Telangana: Schedule for Phase 3 EAMCET 2022 counselling released

According to the schedule, the online window for filing basic information, fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification will be available from October 21

Published: 19th October 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the schedule for the third phase of counselling for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022, on Wednesday. Candidates have been directed to check the schedule at the official website.

According to the schedule, the online window for filing basic information, fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification will be available from October 21. The document verification for candidates who have booked the slot will be conducted on October 22. The web entry option will be active between October 21 to 23.

