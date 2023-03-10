KCR rules out early elections in Telangana at BRS meeting

Hyderabad: Putting all rumours of early elections in the state to rest, BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced unequivocally on Friday that elections will be held only as scheduled.

At the same time, pointing out that all polls were in favour of the BRS, he expressed confidence that the party would return to power in Telangana for the third time in a row.

Addressing a four-hour meeting of ministers, MPs, legislators, and party general body members at Telangana Bhavan, KCR assured sitting legislators that they would be retained in the Assembly elections but also warned that corruption, rudeness, and irresponsibility would not be tolerated.

He asked them to ensure the effective implementation of all government programmes in their constituencies in collaboration with in-charge ministers, and he also set deadlines for completing all outstanding works, in addition to asking them to confront opposition parties head-on and not give them any opportunity to take advantage of them.

“All of the polls are in our favour. The majority of MLAs will be re-elected. Therefore, no public claims or corruption charges would be permitted. All outstanding work on welfare and development programmes should be finished by August since notice for Assembly elections is due in September or October,” he told party cadre.

The BRS chief urged all party leaders to be vigilant and leave no space for error.

On ED notices to Kavitha

On ED notices to MLC Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, KCR said that the BJP-led centre is employing investigative agencies for harassing political opponents.

“After employing central agencies to harass ministers and other elected representatives in the pretext of investigations, they have now targeted BRS MLC K Kavitha. So let us not get bogged down and instead continue to expose the BJP in front of the people of the country till they are deposed,” he remarked.

He warned them that the BJP was keeping a close eye on BRS leaders’ actions in order to use them politically. He said that the BJP was scheming and persecuting elected BRS representatives to cover up the BJP’s ‘ineptitude’, citing Telangana’s ‘tremendous success’ and becoming a role model for other states without relying on the Centre.

The chief minister also asked all MLAs to stay accessible to the people and party workers in their areas, referring to the party cadre as its strength. They were expected to bridge any gaps with local leaders and activists and to make substantial efforts to bring government programmes to the people. It was suggested that they organise ‘padayatras’ and reach out to the people in order to address local concerns.

“Elected representatives should organise Atmeeya Sammelans with party workers over the next two months and develop the party more at the grassroots. This process should include all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporate chairpersons, and other leaders,” he stated.

He also urged them to prepare for the next part of the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, which would begin soon.