KCR runs anarchist govt: Telangana BJP over fake police encounters

Hyderabad: Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the brazen police brutality in the Disha encounter case.

The opposition party said that the findings of the Sirpurkar Commission report exposed the state government’s role in the extra-judicial killings of the four accused. It is to be noted that the victims were arrested on the charges of rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian.

Two days after being arrested the accused were taken to the crime spot, as officials wanted to recreate the scene and collect evidence when they were killed in an encounter. At that time, the police claimed that the accused tried to run and were shot dead in an encounter.

The Sripurkar Commission in its 387-page report stated that the accused were not trying to flee the scene, they were victims of extra-judicial killing. The commission also stated that two of the accused were minors.

Following the submission of the report by the commission to the apex court, the BJP took a dig at the chief minister and said, “He is running an anarchist government, and there shall not be an exception to the trial and punishment for the accused by the courts.”