KCR sanctions land for Jain Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has approved the allocation of two acres of land in the Uppal Bhagayath area of Hyderabad for the construction of a Jain Bhavan. The government has also decided to provide the land of Mahavir Hospital, Masabtank free of cost instead of on a government lease.

Representatives of the Jain community have met KCR at the Secretariat to express their gratitude for including the Jain community in the Minority Commission and appointing a member from their community. During the meeting, the representatives requested KCR to allocate two acres of land for the construction of a Jain Bhavan and to provide the land of Mahavir Hospital free of cost.

KCR approved their request, acknowledging the significant contribution of Mahavir Hospital in serving the public for several decades. The Chairman of Mahavir Hospital and religious leaders highlighted the hospital’s long-standing commitment to public welfare, making a strong case for the land to be allotted without any cost.

Addressing the gathering, KCR emphasized the state government’s dedication to the welfare and development of religious minorities. He stated that the government’s primary objective is to create an environment of peace and harmony, allowing people from different religions and cultures to coexist in Telangana. He reiterated that Telangana represents the rich Ganga-Jamuni culture, which is the essence of the state’s identity.

He further expressed his disappointment with the failure of the country’s rulers over the past 75 years to provide adequate water, land, and a pollution-free environment for the people. He highlighted the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and farmers due to the lack of foresight among the ruling authorities, despite the abundant natural resources in the country. He also highlighted the progress made by Telangana as a developed state, emphasizing the commitment to development in other parts of the country as well.

The Jain religious leaders praised KCR for his efforts in the development of Telangana and for maintaining law and order in the state. They acknowledged Telangana as an exemplary model for industrial development and credited KCR’s visionary leadership for this achievement. Furthermore, they commended the quality of power supply to the agriculture sector and the overall improvement of infrastructure.

Shri Jain Veda Sangh President Ashok Barmecha, President Yogesh Kumar Singhi, Vice President Vinod Sancheti and others were present.