KCR skips chief ministers’ joint conference in Delhi, BJP calls it disrespectful

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the joint conference of chief ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked about KCR’s intention.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP’s office in Hyderabad, the party’s spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said, “The event was important. It was a matter of protecting the matter of the Constitution and justice delivery for the common people.”

Calling it an insult, Paswan hoped that the CM introspects his move. He said, “If you oppose us, let us have a debate. But being disrespectful and referring to the person holding the highest political office in an abusive manner exposes how uncivilized you are.”