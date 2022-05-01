KCR skips chief ministers’ joint conference in Delhi, BJP calls it disrespectful

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 1st May 2022 11:59 am IST
GO 111 is redundant, will soon be lifted: Telangana CM KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the joint conference of chief ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked about KCR’s intention.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP’s office in Hyderabad, the party’s spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said, “The event was important. It was a matter of protecting the matter of the Constitution and justice delivery for the common people.”

Calling it an insult, Paswan hoped that the CM introspects his move. He said, “If you oppose us, let us have a debate. But being disrespectful and referring to the person holding the highest political office in an abusive manner exposes how uncivilized you are.”

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button