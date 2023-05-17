KCR stifling the voice of media in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday dared chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come out with a white paper on the developmental works undertaken by his government department-wise in the last nine years.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of “Khelo Bharat-Jeeto Bhagyanagar” sports meet at Nizam College Grounds in Hyderabad, Sanjay said the chief minister was spending public money ‘lavishly on blowing his own trumpet’, at a time when the weaker sections were struggling for survival.

“On the other hand, the KCR government has been imposing restrictions on and stifling the voice of the media which is exposing the failures of his government. The time is not far off when the people of Telangana are going to ban the Bharat Rashtra Samithi,” the BJP president said.

He alleged that KCR had ‘stooped so low as to lure the journalists with money bags’ and requested them ‘not to write stories on the growth of the BJP’ in the state.

“The chief minister is least bothered about the plight of farmers who had suffered heavy crop loss due to unseasonal rains, unemployed youths, and homeless poor. Instead, he pays money to farmers of Punjab, gives the job to a Maharashtra at a high salary, and makes retired IAS officer, who was shunted to Andhra Pradesh by the courts, as his chief advisor,” Sanjay said.

The BJP president said while the BJP was promoting sports with programs like Khelo India, and Jeetho Bhagyanagar, KCR was ‘flooding the streets’ with liquor with the slogan: “Peelo Telangana, Pilao Telangana” by reducing the liquor rates.

“If KCR comes back to power again, there is no surprise liquor would be delivered at the doorsteps of the people like Swiggy and Zomato,” he criticised.

Stating that KCR had “failed to fulfill his pre-election promises but burdened the people with huge debts”, Sanjay assured that if the BJP was voted to power, it would focus on the construction of houses for the poor people, providing them free corporate healthcare, compensation to the farmers who suffered crop losses and continue the fee reimbursement scheme.

He called upon the people of Telangana, especially the youth, to get the state ‘rid of KCR’ and bring the BJP to power.

Answering a question, Sanjay said there was absolutely no impact of Karnataka election results on Telangana. “People will deliver the verdict depending on the local conditions. The Congress has no chance in Telangana and the BJP is going to be the winner,” he said.

To another question, Sanjay said there was nothing wrong with BJP MLA Eatala Rajender meeting the party’s national leaders. “This may be new for the BRS leaders who have no access to KCR,” he said.